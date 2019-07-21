publié le 21/07/2019 à 01:30

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.



Programmation de Beach Party du 20 juillet 2019 :

I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles (1964) / Album : Meet The Beatles

A Hard Day's Night - The Beatles (1964) / Album : A Hard Day's Night

Help - The Beatles (1965) / Album : BOF Help !

California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas (1965) / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears

Why Do Fools Fall In Love - Frankie Lymon & Teenagers (1956)

Pretty Flamingo - Manfred Mann (1966) / Album : Pretty Flamingo

Sherry - The Four Seasons (1962)

Maybe I Know - Lesley Gore (1964) / Album : Girl Talk

Runaroud Sue - Dion & The Belmonts (1961)

Multiplication - Bobby Darin (1961) / Album : Twist

Twistin the Blues - Buddy Greco

Needles and Pins - The Searchers (1963) / Album : Meet the Searchers

I'm crying - The Animals (1965)

Big Boss Man - The Pretty Things (1964)

Come On - The Rolling Stones (1963)

Long Tall Sally - Wanda Jackson (1965) / Album : My Danish Collection

You Don't Know - Helen Shapiro (1962) / Album : Tops With Me

It's Up To You - Rick Nelson (1962)

Witch Queen Of New Orleans - Redbone (1971) / Album : Message from a Dum

Duke Of Earl - Gene Chandler (1962)

The Warmth Of The Sun - The Beach Boys (1964)

Sunny - Bobby Hebb (1966)

Cherrystone - The Addrisi Brothers

Almost Grown - Chuck Berry (1959)

Please, MR. Postman - The Marvelettes (1961)

Stop ! In The Name Of Love - The Supremes (1965)

Get Ready - Rare Earth (1969)

My Guy - Mary Wells (1964)

Johnny Angel - Shelley Fabares (1961)

Sweet Soul Music - Arthur Conley (1967)

Treat Her Right - Roy Head (1965)

Uptight' Everything's Alright - Stevie Wonder (1966) / Album : Up-Tight

Cuttin' In - Timi Yuro (1967)

Don't Play That Song - Aretha Franklin (1970) / Album : Spirit the dark

You Really Got A Hold On Me - Percy Sledge (1966) / Album : Warm & Tender Soul

Rock and Roll Is Here To Stay - Danny & The Juniors

See See Rider (Live) - Elvis Presley

Blue Suede Shoes - Carl Perkins (1969)

High School Confidential - Jerry Lee Lewis (1964)

Soul Man - Sam & Dave (1967)

Last Night - The Mar-Keys (1961)



