Beach Party du 20 juillet 2019

Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 20 juil. 2019.

beach party du 20/07/2019
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.

Programmation de Beach Party du 20 juillet 2019

I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles (1964) / Album : Meet The Beatles
A Hard Day's Night - The Beatles (1964) / Album : A Hard Day's Night
Help - The Beatles (1965) / Album : BOF Help !
California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas (1965) / Album :  If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears
Why Do Fools Fall In Love - Frankie Lymon & Teenagers (1956)
Pretty Flamingo - Manfred Mann (1966) / Album : Pretty Flamingo
Sherry - The Four Seasons (1962)
Maybe I Know - Lesley Gore (1964) / Album : Girl Talk
Runaroud Sue - Dion & The Belmonts (1961)
Multiplication - Bobby Darin (1961) / Album : Twist
Twistin the Blues - Buddy Greco 
Needles and Pins - The Searchers (1963) / Album : Meet the Searchers
I'm crying - The Animals (1965)
Big Boss Man - The Pretty Things (1964)
Come On - The Rolling Stones (1963)
Long Tall Sally - Wanda Jackson (1965) / Album : My Danish Collection 
You Don't Know - Helen Shapiro (1962) / Album : Tops With Me
It's Up To You - Rick Nelson (1962)
Witch Queen Of New Orleans - Redbone (1971) / Album : Message from a Dum
Duke Of Earl - Gene Chandler (1962)
The Warmth Of The Sun - The Beach Boys (1964)
Sunny - Bobby Hebb (1966)
Cherrystone - The Addrisi Brothers
Almost Grown - Chuck Berry (1959)
Please, MR. Postman - The Marvelettes (1961)
Stop ! In The Name Of Love - The Supremes (1965)
Get Ready - Rare Earth (1969)
My Guy - Mary Wells (1964)
Johnny Angel - Shelley Fabares (1961)
Sweet Soul Music - Arthur Conley (1967)
Treat Her Right - Roy Head (1965)
Uptight' Everything's Alright - Stevie Wonder (1966) / Album : Up-Tight
Cuttin' In - Timi Yuro (1967)
Don't Play That Song - Aretha Franklin (1970) / Album : Spirit the dark
You Really Got A Hold On Me - Percy Sledge (1966) / Album : Warm & Tender Soul
Rock and Roll Is Here To Stay - Danny & The Juniors 
See See Rider (Live) - Elvis Presley 
Blue Suede Shoes - Carl Perkins (1969) 
High School Confidential - Jerry Lee Lewis (1964)
Soul Man - Sam & Dave (1967)
Last Night - The Mar-Keys (1961)

