Beach Party du 20 juillet 2019
Écoutez ou réécoutez Beach Party de Georges Lang du 20 juil. 2019.
Retour aux Sixties sur RTL où la programmation musicale fait un flashback. Pendant une heure, à la manière de Wolfman Jack, illustré de milliers de jingles made-in-USA et de disques garantis d’époque, il nous emmène sur les plages de Californie.
Programmation de Beach Party du 20 juillet 2019 :
I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles (1964) / Album : Meet The Beatles
A Hard Day's Night - The Beatles (1964) / Album : A Hard Day's Night
Help - The Beatles (1965) / Album : BOF Help !
California Dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas (1965) / Album : If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears
Why Do Fools Fall In Love - Frankie Lymon & Teenagers (1956)
Pretty Flamingo - Manfred Mann (1966) / Album : Pretty Flamingo
Sherry - The Four Seasons (1962)
Maybe I Know - Lesley Gore (1964) / Album : Girl Talk
Runaroud Sue - Dion & The Belmonts (1961)
Multiplication - Bobby Darin (1961) / Album : Twist
Twistin the Blues - Buddy Greco
Needles and Pins - The Searchers (1963) / Album : Meet the Searchers
I'm crying - The Animals (1965)
Big Boss Man - The Pretty Things (1964)
Come On - The Rolling Stones (1963)
Long Tall Sally - Wanda Jackson (1965) / Album : My Danish Collection
You Don't Know - Helen Shapiro (1962) / Album : Tops With Me
It's Up To You - Rick Nelson (1962)
Witch Queen Of New Orleans - Redbone (1971) / Album : Message from a Dum
Duke Of Earl - Gene Chandler (1962)
The Warmth Of The Sun - The Beach Boys (1964)
Sunny - Bobby Hebb (1966)
Cherrystone - The Addrisi Brothers
Almost Grown - Chuck Berry (1959)
Please, MR. Postman - The Marvelettes (1961)
Stop ! In The Name Of Love - The Supremes (1965)
Get Ready - Rare Earth (1969)
My Guy - Mary Wells (1964)
Johnny Angel - Shelley Fabares (1961)
Sweet Soul Music - Arthur Conley (1967)
Treat Her Right - Roy Head (1965)
Uptight' Everything's Alright - Stevie Wonder (1966) / Album : Up-Tight
Cuttin' In - Timi Yuro (1967)
Don't Play That Song - Aretha Franklin (1970) / Album : Spirit the dark
You Really Got A Hold On Me - Percy Sledge (1966) / Album : Warm & Tender Soul
Rock and Roll Is Here To Stay - Danny & The Juniors
See See Rider (Live) - Elvis Presley
Blue Suede Shoes - Carl Perkins (1969)
High School Confidential - Jerry Lee Lewis (1964)
Soul Man - Sam & Dave (1967)
Last Night - The Mar-Keys (1961)