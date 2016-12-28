Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Sia, R.Kelly...

REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Sia et R.Kelly dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 28 décembre 2016.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang
La Collection du 28 12 16
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin
Bird on the wire - Tim Hardin
Good night - The Beatles
Young at heart - Michael Bublé
Body and soul - Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse
Jealous Guy - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry
Woman - John Lennon
Angel by the wings - Sia
Baby, it's cold outside - Dean Martin & Martina McBride
Stuck with you - Huey Lewis & The News
I believe I can fly - R.Kelly
I belong to you - Lenny Kravitz
This girl's in love with you - Rumer
Love letters - Elvis Presley & Royal Philharmonic Ochestra

