Aretha Franklin, Michael Bublé, Sia, R.Kelly...

publié le 28/12/2016 à 23:59

(You make me feel like) a natural woman - Aretha Franklin

Bird on the wire - Tim Hardin

Good night - The Beatles

Young at heart - Michael Bublé

Body and soul - Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse

Jealous Guy - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry

Woman - John Lennon

Angel by the wings - Sia

Baby, it's cold outside - Dean Martin & Martina McBride

Stuck with you - Huey Lewis & The News

I believe I can fly - R.Kelly

I belong to you - Lenny Kravitz

This girl's in love with you - Rumer

Love letters - Elvis Presley & Royal Philharmonic Ochestra

