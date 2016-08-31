Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Toto, Rumer, Queen, Beth Hart...

REPLAY - Toto, Rumer, Queen et Beth Hart dans la Collection du 31 Août 2016.

la collection du 31 08 16
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder
Creeque alley - The Mamas & The Papas
Cecilia - Simon & Garfunkel
Africa Toto
Surfer girl - The Beach Boys
The warmth of the sun - Rumer
La vie en rose - Diana Krall & Toots Thielemans
The show must go on - Queen
My kind of girl - Michael Buble
Carry on - Norah Jones
Dreams on fire - Katie Melua
Fire on the floor - Beth Hart
On the road again - Canned Heat
I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater

