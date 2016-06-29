The Who, Melody Gardot, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie...

publié le 29/06/2016 à 23:59

Who are you - The Who

Wonderful life - Katie Melua

Same to you - Melody Gardot

Sisters are doin' it for themselves - Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin

I knew you were waiting (for me) - Michael McDonald

Crazy (Live) - Diana Krall w/ Willie Nelson & Elvie Costello

Summer of '69 - Bryan Adams

Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley

Blue suede shies - Elvis Presley

Hurricane - Bob Dylan



God only knows - The Beach Boys

Girl (Why you wanna make me blue) - Phil Collins

What becomes of a broken hearted - Joe Cocker

Don't play your rock 'n' roll to me - Smokie

We've got tonight - Bob Seger

Total eclipse of the night - Bonnie Tyler

Two out of three ain't bad - Meat Loaf

At the hop - Danny & The Juniors

Sugaree - Rusty York

Only the lonely - Roy Orbison

Blue velvet - Tony Bennett & KD Lang

Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton

Say you, say me - Lionel Richie

Touch me in the morning - Diana Ross

Please, send me someone to love - Sade