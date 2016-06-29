Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
The Who, Melody Gardot, Phil Collins, Lionel Richie...

REPLAY - The Who, Melody Gardot, Phil Collins et Lionel Richie dans la Collection du 29 Juin 2016.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
la Collection du 29 06 16 - partie 1
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Who are you - The Who
Wonderful life - Katie Melua
Same to you - Melody Gardot
Sisters are doin' it for themselves - Eurythmics & Aretha Franklin
I knew you were waiting (for me) - Michael McDonald
Crazy (Live) - Diana Krall w/ Willie Nelson & Elvie Costello
Summer of '69 - Bryan Adams
Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley
Blue suede shies - Elvis Presley
Hurricane - Bob Dylan

God only knows - The Beach Boys
Girl (Why you wanna make me blue) - Phil Collins
What becomes of a broken hearted - Joe Cocker
Don't play your rock 'n' roll to me - Smokie
We've got tonight - Bob Seger
Total eclipse of the night - Bonnie Tyler
Two out of three ain't bad - Meat Loaf
At the hop - Danny & The Juniors
Sugaree - Rusty York
Only the lonely - Roy Orbison
Blue velvet - Tony Bennett & KD Lang
Tears in heaven - Eric Clapton
Say you, say me - Lionel Richie
Touch me in the morning - Diana Ross
Please, send me someone to love - Sade

