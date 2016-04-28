The Doors, David Bowie, Elton John, Diana Krall...

publié le 28/04/2016 à 23:59

Light my fire - The Doors

It's a beautiful day - Michael Buble

I love L.A. - Randy Newman

It keeps you running - The Doobie Brothers

Go your own way - Fleetwood Mac

Our lips are sealed - The Go-Go's

Let's dance - David Bowie

In the midnight hour - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry

You are everything - Marvin Gaye & Diana Ross

Adore - Prince

Skinny love - Birdy

Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John

Desperado - Diana Krall

Sirius / Eye in the sky - Alan Parsons Project