Les Nocturnes du 28 Juin 2016

REPLAY - Écoutez ou réécoutez Les Nocturnes de Georges Lang du 28 Juin 2016.

Georges Lang Les Nocturnes Georges Lang
Les Nocturnes du 28 06 16
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Greyhound 89 - Matt Ellis
Run with you - Keren Ann
Marilyn - Elliott Murphy
Bramble rose - Don Henley w/ Miranda Lambert & Mick Jagger
All the way - Bob Dylan
Going downtown - John Zipperer
After midnight (Live) - Eric Clapton & J.J. Cale
On my one - Jack Bugg (Power-Play)
Tell me a swamp story - Tony Joe White
California saga / Big sur - The Beach Boys
California saga / The beaks of eagles - The Beach Boys
California saga / California - The Beach Boys
Old man - Neil Young

