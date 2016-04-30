Le titre "T'Shirt" de Thomas Rhett est Power-Play de WRTL-Country.

publié le 30/04/2016 à 01:00









De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !



Thomas_Rhett_T-shirt

Backroad song - Granger Smith

Noise - Kenny Chesney

21 summer - Brothers Osborne

Somewhere on a beach - Dierks Bentley

I like the sound of that - Rascal Flatts

Take your time - Sam Hunt

Humble and kind - Tim McGraw

You should be here - Cole Swindell

Wasted time - Keith Urban

T'Shirt - Thomas Rhett (Power-Play)

Church bells - Carrie Underwood

The one you're waiting on - Alan Jackson

Wichita lineman - Johnny Cash

Lodi - Gildas Harzel

(You never can tell) c'est la vie - Emmylou Harris

Do i ever cross your mind (alternative) - Harris / Ronstadt / Parton