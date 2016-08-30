Gagnez ce soir la compilation "Beach Party Vol. 2" (4 CD 116 titres des good old 50's et 60's)
Gagnez ce soir dans La Collection l'un des 5 coffrets "Beach Party Vol. 2" (4 CD 116 titres) en participant au concours proposé par Georges Lang. Les gagnants seront tirés au sort parmi les bonnes réponses envoyées par mail à : lacollection@rtl.fr
Don't play your rock 'n' roll to me - Smokey
Happy days - Pratt & McLain
Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & Juniors
Sugaree - Rusty York
Soul finger (instrumental) - The Bar-Kays
The beat goes on - Sonny & Cher
Mellow yellow - Donovan
Reach out i'll be there - The Four Tops
See saw - Aretha Franklin
I only want to be with you - Dusty Springfield
I was made to love her - Stevie Wonder
Made to love - The Everly Brothers
I'll never fall in love again - Dionne Warwick
It's a man's man's man's world - James Brown
Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley
At last - Etta James
I started a joke - Bee Gees
Crazy love - Paul Anka
The end of the world - Skeeter Davis
Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny
He's in town - The Rockin' Berries
