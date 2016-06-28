Diana Krall, Prince, Supertramp, Eric Clapton...

publié le 28/06/2016 à 23:59

When love comes to town - U2 w/ B.B. King

The letter - Lemar

We just couldn't say goodbye - Diana Krall

That's life - Frank Sinatra

Dream a little dream of me - The Mamas And The Papas

To know him is to love him - The Teddy Bears

Rhythm of the rain - The Cascades

Surfer girl - The Beach Boys

The ghetto - Donny Hathaway

Don't dream it's over - Paul Young

Purple rain - Prince & The Revolution



Gypsy - Fleetwood Mac

Love is all - Butterfly Ball

Come together - The Beatles

All you need is love - The Beatles

Could it be i'm falling in love - The Spinners

You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder

Goodbye stranger - Supertramp

Reggae night - Jimmy Cliff

I shot the sherriff - Eric Clapton

Surf city - Jan & Dean

Barbara Ann - The Regents

Hello Mary Lou - Ricky Nelson

I heard it through the grapevine - Michael McDonald

I don't want to miss a thing - Aerosmith

Come rain or come shine - Ray Charles

After the love has gone - Earth, Wind & Fire