REPLAY - Diana Krall, Prince, Supertramp, Eric Clapton dans la Collection du 28 Juin 2016.
When love comes to town - U2 w/ B.B. King
The letter - Lemar
We just couldn't say goodbye - Diana Krall
That's life - Frank Sinatra
Dream a little dream of me - The Mamas And The Papas
To know him is to love him - The Teddy Bears
Rhythm of the rain - The Cascades
Surfer girl - The Beach Boys
The ghetto - Donny Hathaway
Don't dream it's over - Paul Young
Purple rain - Prince & The Revolution
Gypsy - Fleetwood Mac
Love is all - Butterfly Ball
Come together - The Beatles
All you need is love - The Beatles
Could it be i'm falling in love - The Spinners
You are the sunshine of my life - Stevie Wonder
Goodbye stranger - Supertramp
Reggae night - Jimmy Cliff
I shot the sherriff - Eric Clapton
Surf city - Jan & Dean
Barbara Ann - The Regents
Hello Mary Lou - Ricky Nelson
I heard it through the grapevine - Michael McDonald
I don't want to miss a thing - Aerosmith
Come rain or come shine - Ray Charles
After the love has gone - Earth, Wind & Fire