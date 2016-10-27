Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
Chubby Checker, Ray Charles, The Crests, The Who...

REPLAY - Chubby Checker, Ray Charles, The Crests et The Who dans la Collection du 27 Octobre 2016.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
collection du 27/10/2016 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

The twist - Chubby Checker
The majestic - Dion & The Belmonts
I'm gonna knock on your door - Eddie Hodges
Hit the road Jack - Ray Charles
You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette
Duke of earl - Gene Chandler
Summertime blues - Eddie Cochran
Travellin'band - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Sixteen candles - The Crests
Come softly to me - The Fleetwoods
Four strong winds - The Searchers
Mary Anne withe the shaky hand - The Who
I only want to be with you - Dusty Springfield
California Girls - The Beach Boys
Let's go to San Francisco - The Flower Pot Men
Johnny angel - Shelley Fabares
Rag doll - The Four Seasons
My prayer - The Platters
Love me tender - Elvis Presley
Since I don't have you - The Skyliners
Crying - Roy Orbison
Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny

