ZZ Top, The Animals, Peter Frampton, Aerosmith...Dans La Collection du 24 mai 2017
REPLAY - ZZ Top, The Animals, Peter Frampton et Aerosmith dans La Collection du 24 mai 2017
It's raining again - Supertramp
Evil woman - Electric Light Orchestra
The miracle of love - Eurythmics
Rough boy - ZZ Top
Do you know - Fleetwood Mac
Eternal flame - The Bangles
Don't let me be misunderstood - Jamie Cullum & Gregory Porter
The house of the rising sun - The Animals
Because - The Beatles
Helpless - Crosby Stills Nash & Young
Show me the way - Peter Frampton
Stuck in the middle with you - Stealers wheel
Feel - Robbie Williams
Crazy - Aerosmith
If you don't know me by now - Harold Melvin & Blue Notes