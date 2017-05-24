Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

ZZ Top, The Animals, Peter Frampton, Aerosmith...Dans La Collection du 24 mai 2017

REPLAY - ZZ Top, The Animals, Peter Frampton et Aerosmith dans La Collection du 24 mai 2017

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 24 05 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

It's raining again - Supertramp
Evil woman - Electric Light Orchestra
The miracle of love - Eurythmics
Rough boy - ZZ Top
Do you know - Fleetwood Mac
Eternal flame - The Bangles
Don't let me be misunderstood - Jamie Cullum & Gregory Porter
The house of the rising sun - The Animals
Because - The Beatles
Helpless - Crosby Stills Nash & Young
Show me the way - Peter Frampton
Stuck in the middle with you - Stealers wheel
Feel - Robbie Williams
Crazy - Aerosmith
If you don't know me by now - Harold Melvin & Blue Notes

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788694014
ZZ Top, The Animals, Peter Frampton, Aerosmith...Dans La Collection du 24 mai 2017
ZZ Top, The Animals, Peter Frampton, Aerosmith...Dans La Collection du 24 mai 2017
REPLAY - ZZ Top, The Animals, Peter Frampton et Aerosmith dans La Collection du 24 mai 2017
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/zz-top-the-animals-peter-frampton-aerosmith-dans-la-collection-du-24-mai-2017-7788694014
2017-05-24 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg