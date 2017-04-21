"Yours if you want it" - Rascal Flatts est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 20 avril 2017 avec Georges Lang.

publié le 21/04/2017 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !



Mexico - Danny Worsnop

Don't call me - The Swon Brothers

Break up with him - Old Dominion

In case you didn't know - Brett Young

80s Mercedes - Maren Morris

Heaven, heartache and the power of love - Trisha Yearwood

Any ol' barstool - Jason Aldean

The price I pay - Emmylou Harris & The Desert Rose Band

What'd I say - Charlie Daniels w/ Travis Tritt

Gone country - Alan Jackson

Southern style - Darius Rucker

Yours if you want it - Rascal Flatts (Power-Play)

Where do you go ? - The Last Bandoleros

California - Big & Rich







