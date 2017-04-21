Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

"Yours if you want it" - Rascal Flatts est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 20 avril 2017 avec Georges Lang.

REPLAY - "Yours if you want it" - Rascal Flatts est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 20 avril 2017 avec George Lang.

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

Mexico - Danny Worsnop
Don't call me - The Swon Brothers
Break up with him - Old Dominion
In case you didn't know - Brett Young
80s Mercedes - Maren Morris
Heaven, heartache and the power of love - Trisha Yearwood
Any ol' barstool - Jason Aldean
The price I pay - Emmylou Harris & The Desert Rose Band
What'd I say - Charlie Daniels w/ Travis Tritt
Gone country - Alan Jackson
Southern style - Darius Rucker
Yours if you want it  - Rascal Flatts (Power-Play)
Where do you go ? - The Last Bandoleros
California - Big & Rich


