"Yeah boy" - Kelsea est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 08 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.
Record year - Eric Churc
Different for girls - Dierks Bentley & Elle Kingt
Yours if you want it - Rascal Flatts
She's with me - High Valley
Tin man - Miranda Lambert
Country - Mo Pitney
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum
God, your mama and me - Floroda Georgia Line & Back.
Yeah boy - Kelsea Ballerini (Power-Play)
Rockin' with the rhythm of the rain - The Judds
Honky tonk badonkadonk - Trace Adkins
Better man - Little Big Town
Always on my mind - Willie Nelson
It ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosane Cash & John-Paul White
