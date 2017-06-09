Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

"Yeah boy" - Kelsea est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 08 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
Télécharger WRTL Country du 08 juin 2017

Record year - Eric Churc
Different for girls - Dierks Bentley & Elle Kingt
Yours if you want it - Rascal Flatts
She's with me - High Valley
Tin man - Miranda Lambert
Country - Mo Pitney
Heart Break - Lady Antebellum
God, your mama and me - Floroda Georgia Line & Back.
Yeah boy - Kelsea Ballerini (Power-Play)
Rockin' with the rhythm of the rain - The Judds
Honky tonk badonkadonk - Trace Adkins
Better man - Little Big Town
Always on my mind - Willie Nelson
It ain't over yet - Rodney Crowell w/ Rosane Cash & John-Paul White

Kelsea_Ballerini_-_Yeah_Boy_(single_cover)



 

