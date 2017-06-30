Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

WRTL Country du 29 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.

REPLAY - WRTL Country du 29 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
>
Télécharger WRTL Country du 29 juin 2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

Second one to know - Chris Stapleton
You look good - Lady Antebellum
Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink
Rock on - Tucker Beathrard
Tell me why - Wynonna
L.A. woman - Frank Ballard
Way down texas way - Asleep at the wheel
Always on my mind - Willie Nelson
Love and war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty
Better man - Little Big Town
Friends in low places (Live) - Garth Brooks
Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban
May we all - Florida Georgia Line w/ Tim
Hometown girl - Josh Turner


CONCOURS COMPILATION NASHVILLE 
- Virginie Boube de Fonbeauzard
- Nathalie Meu de Saint Julien
- Guillaume Bodet de Besançon
- Jadry Fassole de La Rochelle
- Pierre Henri Jacquet de Paris 



 

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7789157320
WRTL Country du 29 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.
WRTL Country du 29 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.
REPLAY - WRTL Country du 29 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/wrtl-country-du-29-juin-2017-avec-georges-lang-7789157320
2017-06-30 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5hKMk7Q-j1LY4ImqRENsFQ/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348829_georges-lang.jpg