REPLAY - WRTL Country du 29 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.
Second one to know - Chris Stapleton
You look good - Lady Antebellum
Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink
Rock on - Tucker Beathrard
Tell me why - Wynonna
L.A. woman - Frank Ballard
Way down texas way - Asleep at the wheel
Always on my mind - Willie Nelson
Love and war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty
Better man - Little Big Town
Friends in low places (Live) - Garth Brooks
Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban
May we all - Florida Georgia Line w/ Tim
Hometown girl - Josh Turner
CONCOURS COMPILATION NASHVILLE
- Virginie Boube de Fonbeauzard
- Nathalie Meu de Saint Julien
- Guillaume Bodet de Besançon
- Jadry Fassole de La Rochelle
- Pierre Henri Jacquet de Paris