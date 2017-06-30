WRTL Country du 29 Juin 2017 avec Georges Lang.

publié le 30/06/2017 à 01:00

Second one to know - Chris Stapleton

You look good - Lady Antebellum

Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink

Rock on - Tucker Beathrard

Tell me why - Wynonna

L.A. woman - Frank Ballard

Way down texas way - Asleep at the wheel

Always on my mind - Willie Nelson

Love and war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty

Better man - Little Big Town

Friends in low places (Live) - Garth Brooks

Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban

May we all - Florida Georgia Line w/ Tim

Hometown girl - Josh Turner





CONCOURS COMPILATION NASHVILLE

- Virginie Boube de Fonbeauzard

- Nathalie Meu de Saint Julien

- Guillaume Bodet de Besançon

- Jadry Fassole de La Rochelle

- Pierre Henri Jacquet de Paris









