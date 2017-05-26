On vous embraque au Festival de Cannes
"God, your mama and me" - Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 25 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.

REPLAY - "God, your mama and me" - Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 25 mai 2017 avec George Lang.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
Télécharger WRTL Country du 25 mai 2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

Heart break - Lady Antebellum
Body like a back road - Sam Hunt
A girl like you - Easton Corbin
Craving you - Thomas Rhett w/ Maren Morris
Tell me why - Wynonna
Where do you go ? - The Last Bandoleros
You never can tell ( C'est la vie ) - Emmylou Harris
Luxury liner - Emmylou Harris
Drive of shame - Brad Paisley w/ Mick Jagger
God, your mama and me - Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys (Power-Play)
California - Big & Rich
Love & war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty
A few more cowboys - Toby Keith
Heartache on the dance floor - Jon Pari
Don't call me - The Swon Brothers
Colder weather - Zac Brown Band & Little Big Town

 

