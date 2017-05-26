"God, your mama and me" - Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 25 mai 2017 avec Georges Lang.

publié le 26/05/2017 à 01:00

Heart break - Lady Antebellum

Body like a back road - Sam Hunt

A girl like you - Easton Corbin

Craving you - Thomas Rhett w/ Maren Morris

Tell me why - Wynonna

Where do you go ? - The Last Bandoleros

You never can tell ( C'est la vie ) - Emmylou Harris

Luxury liner - Emmylou Harris

Drive of shame - Brad Paisley w/ Mick Jagger

God, your mama and me - Florida Georgia Line & Backstreet Boys (Power-Play)

California - Big & Rich

Love & war - Brad Paisley w/ John Fogerty

A few more cowboys - Toby Keith

Heartache on the dance floor - Jon Pari

Don't call me - The Swon Brothers

Colder weather - Zac Brown Band & Little Big Town







