Blackberry Smoke est Power-Play avec "Best Seat In The House" dans WRTL-Country du 22 février 2018

publié le 23/02/2018 à 01:00

Les trois gagnants du Vide-Grenier du 15 février 2018 sont :



1-

2-

3-

Ils recevront chacun le DVD de Dolly Parton "Blue Valley Songbird"



A girl like you - Easton Corbin

Ain't going down (Till the sun comes up (Live) - Garth Brooks

Trouble - Sam Outlaw

Mexico - Danny Worsnop

Leading me home - James House

Sprinhsteen (Live) - Eric Church

Hard Livin' - Chris Stapleton

Best seat in the house - Blackberry Smoke (Power-Play)

You make it easy - Jason Aldean

In San Antone - Dan Seals

Jolene - Dolly Parton

9 to 5 - Dolly Parton

Coat of many colors - Dolly Parton

I will always love you - Dolly Parton





