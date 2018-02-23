Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

Blackberry Smoke est Power-Play avec "Best Seat In The House" dans WRTL-Country du 22 février 2018

REPLAY - WRTL Country du 22 Février 2018 avec Georges Lang.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
>
Télécharger WRTL Country du 22 février 2018 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

Les trois gagnants du Vide-Grenier du 15 février 2018 sont :

1-
2-
3-

Ils recevront chacun le DVD de Dolly Parton "Blue Valley Songbird"


A girl like you - Easton Corbin
Ain't going down (Till the sun comes up (Live) - Garth Brooks
Trouble - Sam Outlaw
Mexico - Danny Worsnop
Leading me home - James House
Sprinhsteen (Live) - Eric Church
Hard Livin' - Chris Stapleton
Best seat in the house - Blackberry Smoke   (Power-Play)
You make it easy - Jason Aldean
In San Antone - Dan Seals
Jolene - Dolly Parton
9 to 5 - Dolly Parton
Coat of many  colors - Dolly Parton
I will always love you - Dolly Parton


Lire la suite
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7792383267
Blackberry Smoke est Power-Play avec "Best Seat In The House" dans WRTL-Country du 22 février 2018
Blackberry Smoke est Power-Play avec "Best Seat In The House" dans WRTL-Country du 22 février 2018
REPLAY - WRTL Country du 22 Février 2018 avec Georges Lang.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/wrtl-country-du-22-fevrier-2018-de-georges-lang-7792383267
2018-02-23 01:00:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5hKMk7Q-j1LY4ImqRENsFQ/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348829_georges-lang.jpg