WRTL Country du 09 novembre 2017

publié le 10/11/2017 à 01:35

DEBRIEFING DES 51èmes CMA AWARDS A NASHVILLE

Mercredi 8 novembre 2017 / Bridgestone Arena



Best Single of the year :

BLUE AIN'T YOUR COLOR - KEITH URBAN



Best album of the year :

SECOND ONE TO KNOW - CHRIS STAPLETON



Best song of the year :

BETTER MAN - LITTLE BIG TOWN



Best female singer of the year :

TO LEARN HER - MIRANDA LAMBERT



Tribute to Troy Gentry

MY TOWN - MONTGOMERY GENTRY



Best male singer of the year :

MILLIONAIRE - CHRIS STAPLETON



Best vocal group of the year :

WE WENT TO THE BEACH - LITTLE BIG TOWN



BEST VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR /

RUM - BROTHERS OSBORNE



New song against sexual harrasement :

FEMALE - KEITH URBAN



New vocal event of the year :

FUNNY HOW TIME SLIPS AWAY - GLEN CAMPBELL & WILLIE NELSON



Best musical video of the year :ear :

IT AIN'T MY FAULT - BROTHERS OSBORNE



Best new artist of the year :

DIRT ON MY BOOTS - JON PARDI



Entertainer of the year :

BABY, LET'S LAY DOWN AND DANCE - GARTH BROOKS

