WRTL Country du 09 novembre 2017
Écoutez ou réécoutez WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 nov. 2017.
DEBRIEFING DES 51èmes CMA AWARDS A NASHVILLE
Mercredi 8 novembre 2017 / Bridgestone Arena
Best Single of the year :
BLUE AIN'T YOUR COLOR - KEITH URBAN
Best album of the year :
SECOND ONE TO KNOW - CHRIS STAPLETON
Best song of the year :
BETTER MAN - LITTLE BIG TOWN
Best female singer of the year :
TO LEARN HER - MIRANDA LAMBERT
Tribute to Troy Gentry
MY TOWN - MONTGOMERY GENTRY
Best male singer of the year :
MILLIONAIRE - CHRIS STAPLETON
Best vocal group of the year :
WE WENT TO THE BEACH - LITTLE BIG TOWN
BEST VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR /
RUM - BROTHERS OSBORNE
New song against sexual harrasement :
FEMALE - KEITH URBAN
New vocal event of the year :
FUNNY HOW TIME SLIPS AWAY - GLEN CAMPBELL & WILLIE NELSON
Best musical video of the year :ear :
IT AIN'T MY FAULT - BROTHERS OSBORNE
Best new artist of the year :
DIRT ON MY BOOTS - JON PARDI
Entertainer of the year :
BABY, LET'S LAY DOWN AND DANCE - GARTH BROOKS