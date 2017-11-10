Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

WRTL Country du 09 novembre 2017

Écoutez ou réécoutez WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 nov. 2017.

DEBRIEFING DES 51èmes CMA AWARDS A NASHVILLE
Mercredi 8 novembre 2017 / Bridgestone Arena

Best Single of the year :
BLUE AIN'T YOUR COLOR - KEITH URBAN
 
Best album of the year :
SECOND ONE TO KNOW - CHRIS STAPLETON

Best song of the year :
BETTER MAN - LITTLE BIG TOWN

Best female singer of the year :
TO LEARN HER - MIRANDA LAMBERT

Tribute to Troy Gentry
MY TOWN - MONTGOMERY GENTRY

Best male singer of the year :
MILLIONAIRE - CHRIS STAPLETON

Best vocal group of the year :
WE WENT TO THE BEACH - LITTLE BIG TOWN

BEST VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR /
RUM - BROTHERS OSBORNE

New song against sexual harrasement :
FEMALE - KEITH URBAN

New vocal event of the year :
FUNNY HOW TIME SLIPS AWAY - GLEN CAMPBELL & WILLIE NELSON

Best musical video of the year :ear :
IT AIN'T MY FAULT - BROTHERS OSBORNE

Best new artist of the year :
DIRT ON MY BOOTS - JON PARDI

Entertainer of the year :
BABY, LET'S LAY DOWN AND DANCE - GARTH BROOKS

