Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

WRTL Country du 06 juillet 2017 avec Georges Lang

REPLAY - WRTL Country du 06 juillet 2017 avec Georges Lang.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
>
Télécharger WRTL Country du 06 juillet 2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

Cruise - Florida Georgia Line
Let it burn - Blackberry smoke
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne
Bye bye - Joe Dee Messina
Drivin' my life away - Eddie Rabbitt
Pour me - Trick Pony
Scratch me where i'm itching - Flynnville Train
Stand by your man - Tammy Wynette
Folsom prison blues - Johnny Cash
Crazy - Patsy Cline
Country - Mo Pitney
Gone country - alan Jackson
Six days on the road - Sawyer Brown
You never can tell (C'est la vie) - Emmylou Harris
The price I pay - Emmylou Harris & The Desert Rose Band
Second one to know - Chris Stapleton

 

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7789239149
WRTL Country du 06 juillet 2017 avec Georges Lang
WRTL Country du 06 juillet 2017 avec Georges Lang
REPLAY - WRTL Country du 06 juillet 2017 avec Georges Lang.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/wrtl-country-du-06-juillet-2017-avec-georges-lang-7789239149
2017-07-07 01:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/5hKMk7Q-j1LY4ImqRENsFQ/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348829_georges-lang.jpg