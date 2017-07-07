WRTL Country du 06 juillet 2017 avec Georges Lang

publié le 07/07/2017 à 01:59

Cruise - Florida Georgia Line

Let it burn - Blackberry smoke

It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne

Bye bye - Joe Dee Messina

Drivin' my life away - Eddie Rabbitt

Pour me - Trick Pony

Scratch me where i'm itching - Flynnville Train

Stand by your man - Tammy Wynette

Folsom prison blues - Johnny Cash

Crazy - Patsy Cline

Country - Mo Pitney

Gone country - alan Jackson

Six days on the road - Sawyer Brown

You never can tell (C'est la vie) - Emmylou Harris

The price I pay - Emmylou Harris & The Desert Rose Band

Second one to know - Chris Stapleton





