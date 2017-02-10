RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Les Grosses Têtes

WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 février.

REPLAY - WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 février.

Georges Lang WRTL Country Georges Lang
>
Télécharger WRTL Country du 09 février 2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date :
La page de l'émission

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !

Stay in the dark - The Band Perry
The weekend - Brantley Gilbert
Better man - Little Big Town
Body like back road - Sam Hunt
Jim and Jack and Hank - Alan Jackson
Pure adrenaline - Garth Brooks
Girl from Ohio - Outlaws
My old man - Zac Brown Band
When I pray for you - Dan + Shay
Humble and kind - Tim McGraw
Fast - Luke Bryan
Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink
Star of the show - Thomas Rhett
You look good - Lady Antebellum
Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

article
7787168991
WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 février.
WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 février.
REPLAY - WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 février.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/wrtl-country-de-georges-lang-du-09-fevrier-7787168991
2017-02-10 01:00:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/5hKMk7Q-j1LY4ImqRENsFQ/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348829_georges-lang.jpg