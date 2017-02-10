WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 février.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Stay in the dark - The Band Perry
The weekend - Brantley Gilbert
Better man - Little Big Town
Body like back road - Sam Hunt
Jim and Jack and Hank - Alan Jackson
Pure adrenaline - Garth Brooks
Girl from Ohio - Outlaws
My old man - Zac Brown Band
When I pray for you - Dan + Shay
Humble and kind - Tim McGraw
Fast - Luke Bryan
Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink
Star of the show - Thomas Rhett
You look good - Lady Antebellum
Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke