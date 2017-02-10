WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 09 février.

publié le 10/02/2017 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !



Stay in the dark - The Band Perry

The weekend - Brantley Gilbert

Better man - Little Big Town

Body like back road - Sam Hunt

Jim and Jack and Hank - Alan Jackson

Pure adrenaline - Garth Brooks

Girl from Ohio - Outlaws

My old man - Zac Brown Band

When I pray for you - Dan + Shay

Humble and kind - Tim McGraw

Fast - Luke Bryan

Setting the world on fire - Kenny Chesney & Pink

Star of the show - Thomas Rhett

You look good - Lady Antebellum

Let it burn - Blackberry Smoke

