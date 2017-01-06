REPLAY - WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 05 janvier.

publié le 06/01/2017 à 01:00

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !



California sunrise - Jon Pardi

Heads Carolina, tails California - Jo Dee Messina

Feeling fine California - Kristian Bush

California - Tim McGraw w/ Big Rich

Six days on the road - Dave Dudley

West bound and down - Jerry Reed

Jackson - Johnny Cash & June Carter

Lay me down - Loretta Lynn w/ Willie Nelson

Highwayman - J.Cash W.Jennings W.Nelson K.Kristoferson

Forever country - Various Artists

Ring on every finger - Locash

Better man - Little Big Town

Star of the show - Thomas Rhett

May we all - Florida Georgia Line w/ Tim McGraw

A thousand miles from nowhere - Dwight Yoakam

Pure adrenaline - Garth Brooks