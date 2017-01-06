REPLAY - WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 05 janvier.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
California sunrise - Jon Pardi
Heads Carolina, tails California - Jo Dee Messina
Feeling fine California - Kristian Bush
California - Tim McGraw w/ Big Rich
Six days on the road - Dave Dudley
West bound and down - Jerry Reed
Jackson - Johnny Cash & June Carter
Lay me down - Loretta Lynn w/ Willie Nelson
Highwayman - J.Cash W.Jennings W.Nelson K.Kristoferson
Forever country - Various Artists
Ring on every finger - Locash
Better man - Little Big Town
Star of the show - Thomas Rhett
May we all - Florida Georgia Line w/ Tim McGraw
A thousand miles from nowhere - Dwight Yoakam
Pure adrenaline - Garth Brooks