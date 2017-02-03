REPLAY - Le titre "Drinkin' too much " de Sam Hunt est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 02 février.

> WRTL Country du 02 février 2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire Crédit Média : Georges Lang Télécharger

publié le 03/02/2017 à 01:00

Partager FB TWT GG+ LD Commenter Imprimer

De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !



Anyone but me - Danny Worsnop

Sweet mama - Van Zant

It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne

The week end - Brantley Gilbert

Better man - Little Big Town

Dirt on my boots - Jon Pardi

Hometown girl - Josh Turner

A guy with a girl - Blake Shelton

Lights come on - Jason Aldean

Drikin' to much - Sam Hunt (Power-Play)

Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban

Keep on your eyes on me - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Whiskey on my breath - Love And Theft

From the ground up - Dan + Shay

A girl like you - Easton Corbin

