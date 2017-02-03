REPLAY - Le titre "Drinkin' too much " de Sam Hunt est Power Play WRTL Country de Georges Lang du 02 février.
De minuit à 1h00, chaque semaine, Georges Lang ressuscite "the rock’n’roll story" à travers les légendes d’hier et d’aujourd’hui, de Led Zeppelin à Coldplay. Il nous fait aussi découvrir les futurs grands de la scène musicale internationale. Et le vendredi, c'est country !
Anyone but me - Danny Worsnop
Sweet mama - Van Zant
It ain't my fault - Brothers Osborne
The week end - Brantley Gilbert
Better man - Little Big Town
Dirt on my boots - Jon Pardi
Hometown girl - Josh Turner
A guy with a girl - Blake Shelton
Lights come on - Jason Aldean
Drikin' to much - Sam Hunt (Power-Play)
Blue ain't your color - Keith Urban
Keep on your eyes on me - Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Whiskey on my breath - Love And Theft
From the ground up - Dan + Shay
A girl like you - Easton Corbin