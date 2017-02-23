RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
The Shamrocks, Los Bravos, The Beatles, The Coasters...

REPLAY - The Shamrocks, Los Bravos, The Beatles et The Coasters dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 23 février 2017.

Georges Lang

Cadillac - The Shamrocks
Shakin' all over - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Black is black - Los Bravos
Let's dance - Chris Montez
Soul man - Sam & Dave
Mustang Sally - Wilson Pickett
Dancing in the street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
The hippy hippy shake - The Swinging Blue Jeans
It won't be long - The Beatles
Sticks and stones - Ray Charles
Charlie Brown - The Coasters
409 - The Beach Boys
I can't stay mad at you - Skeeter Davis
Oh, what a night - The Dells
Devoted to you - The Everly Brothers
If I can dream - Elvis Presley
Diana - Paul Anka
Multiplication - Bobby Darin
The name game - Shirley Ellis
The shoop shoop song - Betty Everett
Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke
Let there be drums - Sandy Nelson

