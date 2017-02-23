The Shamrocks, Los Bravos, The Beatles, The Coasters...

publié le 23/02/2017 à 23:59

Cadillac - The Shamrocks

Shakin' all over - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Black is black - Los Bravos

Let's dance - Chris Montez

Soul man - Sam & Dave

Mustang Sally - Wilson Pickett

Dancing in the street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

The hippy hippy shake - The Swinging Blue Jeans

It won't be long - The Beatles

Sticks and stones - Ray Charles

Charlie Brown - The Coasters

409 - The Beach Boys

I can't stay mad at you - Skeeter Davis

Oh, what a night - The Dells

Devoted to you - The Everly Brothers

If I can dream - Elvis Presley

Diana - Paul Anka

Multiplication - Bobby Darin

The name game - Shirley Ellis

The shoop shoop song - Betty Everett

Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke

Let there be drums - Sandy Nelson

