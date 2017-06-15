Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who, Buddy Holly...dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017

REPLAY - The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who et Buddy Holly dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 15/06/2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Barbara ann - The Regents
Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers
Dreamin' - Johnny Burnette
Leader of the pack b- The Shangri-Las
All day and all of the night - The Kinks
I'm crying - The Animals
Around and around - The Rolling Stones
Gloria - Them
Blue suede shoes - Johnny Halliday
Twenty flight rock - Vince Taylor
Good rockin' tonight - Elvis Presley
Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors
Dance, dance ,dance - The Beach Boys
Da doo ron ron - The Crystals
The game of love - Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders
It takes two - Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston
You can't hurry love - The Supremes
I'm a boy - The Who
Love me do - The Beatles
Oh boy - Buddy Holly
Jeanie jeanie jeanie - Eddie Cochran
Cathy's clown - The Everly Brothers
Shout - The Isley Brothers

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788983102
The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who, Buddy Holly...dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017
The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who, Buddy Holly...dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017
REPLAY - The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who et Buddy Holly dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/the-kinks-vince-taylor-the-who-buddy-holly-dans-la-collection-du-15-juin-2017-7788983102
2017-06-15 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg