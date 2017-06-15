The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who, Buddy Holly...dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017
REPLAY - The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who et Buddy Holly dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017
Barbara ann - The Regents
Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers
Dreamin' - Johnny Burnette
Leader of the pack b- The Shangri-Las
All day and all of the night - The Kinks
I'm crying - The Animals
Around and around - The Rolling Stones
Gloria - Them
Blue suede shoes - Johnny Halliday
Twenty flight rock - Vince Taylor
Good rockin' tonight - Elvis Presley
Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors
Dance, dance ,dance - The Beach Boys
Da doo ron ron - The Crystals
The game of love - Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders
It takes two - Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston
You can't hurry love - The Supremes
I'm a boy - The Who
Love me do - The Beatles
Oh boy - Buddy Holly
Jeanie jeanie jeanie - Eddie Cochran
Cathy's clown - The Everly Brothers
Shout - The Isley Brothers