The Kinks, Vince Taylor, The Who, Buddy Holly...dans La Collection du 15 juin 2017

publié le 15/06/2017 à 23:59

Barbara ann - The Regents

Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers

Dreamin' - Johnny Burnette

Leader of the pack b- The Shangri-Las

All day and all of the night - The Kinks

I'm crying - The Animals

Around and around - The Rolling Stones

Gloria - Them

Blue suede shoes - Johnny Halliday

Twenty flight rock - Vince Taylor

Good rockin' tonight - Elvis Presley

Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors

Dance, dance ,dance - The Beach Boys

Da doo ron ron - The Crystals

The game of love - Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders

It takes two - Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston

You can't hurry love - The Supremes

I'm a boy - The Who

Love me do - The Beatles

Oh boy - Buddy Holly

Jeanie jeanie jeanie - Eddie Cochran

Cathy's clown - The Everly Brothers

Shout - The Isley Brothers



