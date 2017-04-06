The Four Seasons, Bobby Darin, The Smoke, The Troggs...
REPLAY - The Four Seasons, Bobby Darin, The Smoke et The Trogg dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 06 Avril 2017.
Sherry - The Four Seasons
Dance, dance, dance - The Beach Boys
Dancin' party - Chubby Checker
Splish splash - Bobby Darin
Sweet little sixteen - Chuck Berry
I saw her standing there - The Beatles
Twenty flight rock - Vince Taylor
Cadillac - The Shamrocks
My friend Jack - The Smoke
Surfin' bird - The Trashmen
I can't control myself - The Troggs
See see rider - Eric Burdon & The Animals
Sugar shack - Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs
Baby I need your loving - Four Tops
Respect - Aretha Franklin
Land of 1000 dances - Wilson Pickett
Little sister - Elvis Presley
Blue suede shoes - Carl Perkins
The hippy hippy shake - The Swinging Blue Jeans
Glad all over - The Dave Clark Five
Da doo ron ron - The Crystals
Moon dawg - The Gamblers