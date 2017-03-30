The Doors, Chuck Berry, Them, Percy Sledge...

publié le 30/03/2017 à 23:59

Rock and roll is here to stay - Danny & The Juniors

Let's have a party - Wanda Jackson

Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly

I remember you - Frank Ifield

I want to be wanted - Brenda Lee

Great balls of fire - Jerry Lee Lewis

Long tall Sally - Little Richard

School days - Chuck Berry

Almost Grown - Chuck Berry

No particular place to go - Chuck Berry

Promised land - Elvis Presley

Come on - The Rolling Stones

Rock and roll music - The Beatles

Surfin' USA - The Beach Boys

Big boys - Chuck Berry

Only you - The Platters

Since I don't have you - The Skyliners

When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge

Goodnight sweetheart, goodnight - The Spaniels

Here comes the night - Them

Poetry in motion - Johnny Tillotson

Breaking up is hard to do - Neil Sedaka

Shadoogie - The Shadows