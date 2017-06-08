The Champs, Rusty York, Chuck Berry, The Turtles...dans La Collection du 08 juin 2017

publié le 08/06/2017 à 23:59

Tequila - The Champs

Twistin' USA - Chubby Checker

Devil with a blue dress on / good golly - Mitch Ryder & The Detroit

See see rider - Eric Burdon & The Animals

Friday on my mind - The Easybeats

It's my party - Lesley Gore

Sugaree - Rusty York

Twistin' the blues - Buddy Greco

Fun, fun ,fun - The Beach Boys

96 tears - Question Mark & The Mysterians

Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry

Don't be cruel - Elvis Presley

Come on - The Rolling Stones

Surfin' bird - The Trashmen

She'd rather be with me - The Turtles

Bend me, shape me - The Amen Corner

I should have known better - The Beatles

Proud mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival

At the hop - Danny & The Juniors

High school confidential - Jerry Lee Lewis

Lucille - Little Richard