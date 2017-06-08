Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

The Champs, Rusty York, Chuck Berry, The Turtles...dans La Collection du 08 juin 2017

REPLAY - The Champs, Rusty York, Chuck Berry, The Turtles dans La Collection du 08 juin 2017

Tequila - The Champs
Twistin' USA - Chubby Checker
Devil with a blue dress on / good golly - Mitch Ryder & The Detroit
See see rider - Eric Burdon & The Animals
Friday on my mind - The Easybeats
It's my party - Lesley Gore
Sugaree - Rusty York
Twistin' the blues - Buddy Greco
Fun, fun ,fun - The Beach Boys
96 tears - Question Mark & The Mysterians
Johnny B. Goode - Chuck Berry
Don't be cruel - Elvis Presley
Come on - The Rolling Stones
Surfin' bird - The Trashmen
She'd rather be with me - The Turtles
Bend me, shape me - The Amen Corner
I should have known better - The Beatles
Proud mary - Creedence Clearwater Revival
At the hop - Danny & The Juniors
High school confidential - Jerry Lee Lewis
Lucille - Little Richard

