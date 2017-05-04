The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher, Elvis Presley...

publié le 04/05/2017 à 23:59

Rhythm of the rain - The Cascades

You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette

A hundred pounds of clay - Gene McDaniels

Days of pearly spencer - David McWilliams

Ha ! Ha ! Said the clown - Manfred Mann

Louie louie - The Kinks

(I can't get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

Be my baby - The Ronnettes

Unchain my heart - Ray Charles

I got you babe - Sonny & Cher

Rock and roll music - The Beach Boys

Teenager in love - Dion Feat. Wolfman Jack

He's a rebel - The crystal

Twist and shout - The Beatles

Big girls don't cry - The four seasons

Return to sender - Elvis Presley

Security - Otis Redding

Hold on I'm comin' - Sam & Dave

Memphis train - Rufus Thomas

See saw - Aretha Franklin

Last night - The Mar-Keys







