The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher, Elvis Presley...

REPLAY -The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher et Elvis Presley dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 04 Mai 2017.
Rhythm of the rain - The Cascades
You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette
A hundred pounds of clay - Gene McDaniels
Days of pearly spencer - David McWilliams
Ha ! Ha ! Said the clown - Manfred Mann
Louie louie - The Kinks
(I can't get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
Be my baby - The Ronnettes
Unchain my heart - Ray Charles
I got you babe - Sonny & Cher
Rock and roll music - The Beach Boys
Teenager in love - Dion Feat. Wolfman Jack
He's a rebel - The crystal
Twist and shout - The Beatles
Big girls don't cry - The four seasons
Return to sender - Elvis Presley
Security - Otis Redding
Hold on I'm comin' - Sam & Dave
Memphis train - Rufus Thomas
See saw - Aretha Franklin
Last night - The Mar-Keys