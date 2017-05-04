Découvrez Ivy
Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher, Elvis Presley...

REPLAY -The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher et Elvis Presley dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 04 Mai 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 04 05 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Rhythm of the rain - The Cascades
You're sixteen you're beautiful - Johnny Burnette
A hundred pounds of clay - Gene McDaniels
Days of pearly spencer - David McWilliams
Ha ! Ha ! Said the clown - Manfred Mann
Louie louie - The Kinks
(I can't get no) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
Be my baby - The Ronnettes
Unchain my heart - Ray Charles
I got you babe - Sonny & Cher
Rock and roll music - The Beach Boys
Teenager in love - Dion Feat. Wolfman Jack
He's a rebel - The crystal
Twist and shout - The Beatles
Big girls don't cry - The four seasons
Return to sender - Elvis Presley
Security - Otis Redding
Hold on I'm comin' - Sam & Dave
Memphis train - Rufus Thomas
See saw - Aretha Franklin
Last night - The Mar-Keys



Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788403619
The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher, Elvis Presley...
The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher, Elvis Presley...
REPLAY -The Cascades, The Kinks, Sonny & Cher et Elvis Presley dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 04 Mai 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/the-cascades-the-kinks-sonny-cher-elvis-presley-7788403619
2017-05-04 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg