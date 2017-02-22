The Carpenters, Orleans, America, Al Jarreau...

publié le 22/02/2017 à 23:59

Yesterday once more - The Carpenters

Dance with me - Orleans

Sandman - America

Help - The Beatles

Ain't no sunshine - Bill Withers

Lean on me - Al Jarreau

Secret ( I belong to you ) - Seal

Jealous guy - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry

Woman - John Lennon

Angel by the wings - Sia

When I fall in love - George Benson w/ Idina Menzel

Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John

She's out of my life - Michael Jackson

Goodbye - Diana Krall & Ch. Haden

