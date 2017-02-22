RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Les Nocturnes
1 min de lecture Musique

The Carpenters, Orleans, America, Al Jarreau...

REPLAY - The Carpenters, Orleans, America et Al Jarreau dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 22 février 2017.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Yesterday once more - The Carpenters
Dance with me - Orleans
Sandman - America
Help - The Beatles
Ain't no sunshine - Bill Withers
Lean on me - Al Jarreau
Secret ( I belong to you ) - Seal
Jealous guy - Roxy Music w/ Bryan Ferry
Woman - John Lennon
Angel by the wings - Sia
When I fall in love - George Benson w/ Idina Menzel
Sorry seems to be the hardest word - Elton John
She's out of my life - Michael Jackson
Goodbye - Diana Krall & Ch. Haden

Lire la suite
Musique Collection Fêtes
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

article
7787370534
The Carpenters, Orleans, America, Al Jarreau...
The Carpenters, Orleans, America, Al Jarreau...
REPLAY - The Carpenters, Orleans, America et Al Jarreau dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 22 février 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/the-carpenters-orleans-america-al-jarreau-7787370534
2017-02-22 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/I9Phd7-vVa-pINmF4z4pVg/330v220-2/online/image/2015/0921/7779799019_georges-lang.jpg