The Beatles, The Big Bopper, Jan & Dean, Sam Cook...Dans La Collection du 11 mai 2017

publié le 11/05/2017 à 23:59

A hard day's night - The Beatles

The hippy hippy shake - The Swinging Blue Jeans

With a girl like you - The Troggs

Happy together - The Turtles

Come on let's go - Ritchie Valens

That'll be the day - Buddy Holly w/ Wolfman Jack

Chantilly lage - The Big Bopper

One fine day - The Chiffons

The end of the world - Skeeter Davis

Leader of the pack - The Shangri-Las

409 - The Beach Boys

Surf city - Jan & Dean

San Francisco - Scott McKenzie

California dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas

Please, Mr.Postman - The Marvelettes

If I were a carpenter - Four Tops

Do you love me ? - The Contours

Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke

Summertime blues - Eddie Cochran

Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley

Be-Bop-A-Lula - Gene Vincent

Polk sald annie - Tony Joe White

Moon Dawg - The Gamblers





