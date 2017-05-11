The Beatles, The Big Bopper, Jan & Dean, Sam Cook...Dans La Collection du 11 mai 2017
REPLAY - The Beatles, The Big Bopper, Jan & Dean et Sam Cook dans La Collection du 11 mai 2017
A hard day's night - The Beatles
The hippy hippy shake - The Swinging Blue Jeans
With a girl like you - The Troggs
Happy together - The Turtles
Come on let's go - Ritchie Valens
That'll be the day - Buddy Holly w/ Wolfman Jack
Chantilly lage - The Big Bopper
One fine day - The Chiffons
The end of the world - Skeeter Davis
Leader of the pack - The Shangri-Las
409 - The Beach Boys
Surf city - Jan & Dean
San Francisco - Scott McKenzie
California dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas
Please, Mr.Postman - The Marvelettes
If I were a carpenter - Four Tops
Do you love me ? - The Contours
Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke
Summertime blues - Eddie Cochran
Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley
Be-Bop-A-Lula - Gene Vincent
Polk sald annie - Tony Joe White
Moon Dawg - The Gamblers