L'Invité de RTL Soir

The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sam Smith, Queen...

REPLAY - The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sam Smith et Queen dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 20 décembre 2016.

La Collection du 20 12 16 Crédit Image : Romain Boé Crédit Média : Georges Lang Télécharger
par Georges Lang

The long and winding road - The Beatles
Think about the days - The Beach Boys
Pacific coast highway - The Beach Boys
Have yourself a merry little christmas - Sam Smith
Somewhere out there - James Ingram & Linda Rondstadt
Silber bells / Silent night - Travis Cloer
On this winter's night - Lady Antebellum
This christmas - Donny Hahaway
Time after time - Cyndi Lauper
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
I wrote a song - Joe Brown
The look of love - Rumer
The load out / Stay (live) - Jackson Browne

