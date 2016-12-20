The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sam Smith, Queen...

REPLAY - The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sam Smith et Queen dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 20 décembre 2016.

par Georges Lang publié le 20/12/2016 à 23:59

The long and winding road - The Beatles

Think about the days - The Beach Boys

Pacific coast highway - The Beach Boys

Have yourself a merry little christmas - Sam Smith

Somewhere out there - James Ingram & Linda Rondstadt

Silber bells / Silent night - Travis Cloer

On this winter's night - Lady Antebellum

This christmas - Donny Hahaway

Time after time - Cyndi Lauper

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

I wrote a song - Joe Brown

The look of love - Rumer

The load out / Stay (live) - Jackson Browne