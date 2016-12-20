The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sam Smith, Queen...

REPLAY - The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Sam Smith et Queen dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 20 décembre 2016.
The long and winding road - The Beatles
Think about the days - The Beach Boys
Pacific coast highway - The Beach Boys
Have yourself a merry little christmas - Sam Smith
Somewhere out there - James Ingram & Linda Rondstadt
Silber bells / Silent night - Travis Cloer
On this winter's night - Lady Antebellum
This christmas - Donny Hahaway
Time after time - Cyndi Lauper
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
I wrote a song - Joe Brown
The look of love - Rumer
The load out / Stay (live) - Jackson Browne