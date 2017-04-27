Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

The Beatles, Redbone, Elvis Presley, Jimmy Soul...

REPLAY - The Beatles, Redbone, Elvis Presley et Jimmy Soul dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 27 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 27/04/2017 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

All my loving - The Beatles
Mr.Bassman - Johnny Cymbal
The name game - Shirley Ellis
I will follow him - Little Peggy March
Dedicated to the one I love - The Mamas & The Papas
Summer in the city - The Lovin' Spoonful
Witch queen of New Orleans - Redbone
Juanita Banana - The Peels 
Wooly Bully - Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs
Roll over beethoven - Chuck Berry
Whole lotta shakin' goin' on - Jerry Lee Lewis
Good golly miss molly - Little Richard
In the midnight hour - Wilson Pickett
Hello Mary-Lou - Ricky Nelson
Do you wanna dance - Bobby Freeman
A fool such as ! - Elvis Presley
You don't know - Helen Shapiro
The beat goes on - Sonny & Cher
If you wanna be happy - Jimmy Soul
Downtown - Petula Clark
Massachussetts - The Bee Gees



Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788313743
The Beatles, Redbone, Elvis Presley, Jimmy Soul...
The Beatles, Redbone, Elvis Presley, Jimmy Soul...
REPLAY - The Beatles, Redbone, Elvis Presley et Jimmy Soul dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 27 Avril 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/the-beatles-redbone-elvis-presley-jimmy-soul-7788313743
2017-04-27 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg