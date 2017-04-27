The Beatles, Redbone, Elvis Presley, Jimmy Soul...

publié le 27/04/2017 à 23:59

All my loving - The Beatles

Mr.Bassman - Johnny Cymbal

The name game - Shirley Ellis

I will follow him - Little Peggy March

Dedicated to the one I love - The Mamas & The Papas

Summer in the city - The Lovin' Spoonful

Witch queen of New Orleans - Redbone

Juanita Banana - The Peels

Wooly Bully - Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Roll over beethoven - Chuck Berry

Whole lotta shakin' goin' on - Jerry Lee Lewis

Good golly miss molly - Little Richard

In the midnight hour - Wilson Pickett

Hello Mary-Lou - Ricky Nelson

Do you wanna dance - Bobby Freeman

A fool such as ! - Elvis Presley

You don't know - Helen Shapiro

The beat goes on - Sonny & Cher

If you wanna be happy - Jimmy Soul

Downtown - Petula Clark

Massachussetts - The Bee Gees







