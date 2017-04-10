Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

The Beatles, Jeff Buckley, Mari Wilson, Sampha...

REPLAY - The Beatles, Jeff Buckley, Mari Wilson, Sampha dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 10 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang Crédit : Elodie Grégoire
Georges Lang

Sgt Pepper's lonely hearts club band - The Beatles
With a little help from my friends - The Beatles 
In the ghetto - Elvis Presley
Angel by the wings - Sia
Desert prayer ( part 2 ) - Marty Stuart
Calling you - Jeff Buckley
Stardust - Bob Dylan
Cry me a river - Mari Wilson
I wanna be around - Michael Bublé
I feel it coming - The Weeknd & Daft Punk
You are not alone - Michael Jackson
I don't want to miss a thing - Aerosmith
Do really want to hurt me - Clture Club
( No one knows me ) Like the piano - Sampha
7 years - Lukas Graham

REPLAY - The Beatles, Jeff Buckley, Mari Wilson, Sampha dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 10 Avril 2017.
