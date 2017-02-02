RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
The Beatles, Iron Butterfly, Bobby Vinton, Paul Anka...

REPLAY - The Beatles, Iron Butterfly, Bobby Vinton et Paul Anka dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 2 février 2017.

La page de l'émission : La Collection Georges Lang
collection du 02/02/2017 Crédit Image : Romain Boé Crédit Média : Georges Lang Télécharger
par Georges Lang

I saw her standing there - The Beatles
Carol - The Rolling Stones
Boom boom - The Animals
Friday on my mind - The Easybeats
In-a-gadda-da-vida - Iron Butterfly
My friend Jack - The Smoke
Good vibrations - The Beach Boys
The little old lady from Pasadena - Jan & Dean
The rain, the park, and other things - The Cowsills
With a girl like you - The Troggs
Mr.Lonely - Bobby Vinton
Over the rainbow - Gene Vincent
Twilight time - The Platters
Crazy love - Paul Anka
Love me tender - Elvis Presley
I remember you - Frank Ifield
Venus - Frankie Avalon
Runaround Sue - Dion & The Belmonts
Dream lover - Bobby Darin
Well I told you - The Chantels
Ghost riders in the sky - The Ramrods

par Georges Lang
Suivez Georges Lang sur :
