The Beatles, Iron Butterfly, Bobby Vinton, Paul Anka...

REPLAY - The Beatles, Iron Butterfly, Bobby Vinton et Paul Anka dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 2 février 2017.

par Georges Lang publié le 02/02/2017 à 23:59

I saw her standing there - The Beatles

Carol - The Rolling Stones

Boom boom - The Animals

Friday on my mind - The Easybeats

In-a-gadda-da-vida - Iron Butterfly

My friend Jack - The Smoke

Good vibrations - The Beach Boys

The little old lady from Pasadena - Jan & Dean

The rain, the park, and other things - The Cowsills

With a girl like you - The Troggs

Mr.Lonely - Bobby Vinton

Over the rainbow - Gene Vincent

Twilight time - The Platters

Crazy love - Paul Anka

Love me tender - Elvis Presley

I remember you - Frank Ifield

Venus - Frankie Avalon

Runaround Sue - Dion & The Belmonts

Dream lover - Bobby Darin

Well I told you - The Chantels

Ghost riders in the sky - The Ramrods