The Beatles, Diana Krall, Steely Dan, Eric Clapton...Dans La Collection du 23 mai 2017

publié le 23/05/2017 à 23:59

Sgt Pepper's lonely hearts club band - The Beatles

With a little help from my friends - The Beatles

Hey joe - Jimi Hendrix

I'm confessin' (That I love you) - Diana krall

Dream a Little dream of me - The Mamas & The Papas

Just like heaven - Katie Melua

In my secret life - Leonard Cohen & Sharon Robinson

Love is the answer - Rumer

FM (no static at all) - Steely Dan

Her town too - James Taylor

Can't stop loving you - Phil Collins ( Live )

Don't let me be misunderstood - Joe Cocker

Is this love - Bob Marley

I shot the sheriff - Eric Clapton

Ain't no sunshine - Bill Withers



