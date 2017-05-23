The Beatles, Diana Krall, Steely Dan, Eric Clapton...Dans La Collection du 23 mai 2017
REPLAY - The Beatles, Diana Krall, Steely Dan et Eric Clapton dans La Collection du 23 mai 2017
Sgt Pepper's lonely hearts club band - The Beatles
With a little help from my friends - The Beatles
Hey joe - Jimi Hendrix
I'm confessin' (That I love you) - Diana krall
Dream a Little dream of me - The Mamas & The Papas
Just like heaven - Katie Melua
In my secret life - Leonard Cohen & Sharon Robinson
Love is the answer - Rumer
FM (no static at all) - Steely Dan
Her town too - James Taylor
Can't stop loving you - Phil Collins ( Live )
Don't let me be misunderstood - Joe Cocker
Is this love - Bob Marley
I shot the sheriff - Eric Clapton
Ain't no sunshine - Bill Withers