Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio

The Bangles, The Bee Gees, Katie Melua, Cat Stevens...

REPLAY - The Bangles, The Bee Gees, Katie Melua et Cat Stevens dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 12 Avril 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
>
Télécharger La Collection du 12 04 17 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Eternal flame - The Bangles
Nothing compares 2 u - Sinead O'Connor
Warmth of the sun - Rumer
That's why god made the radio - The Beach Boys
Being for the benefit of Mr. Kite - The Beatles
New York mining disaster - The Bee Gees 
Never my love - The Association
God only knows - Michael Bublé
Could it be magic - Barry Manilow
I will be there ( symphonic ) - Katie Melua
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
As tears go by - The Rolling Stones
Lady d'Arbanville - Cat Stevens
Breakfast in America - Supertramp

Lire la suite
Vous aimerez aussi
Plus de vidéos
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7788092927
The Bangles, The Bee Gees, Katie Melua, Cat Stevens...
The Bangles, The Bee Gees, Katie Melua, Cat Stevens...
REPLAY - The Bangles, The Bee Gees, Katie Melua et Cat Stevens dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 12 Avril 2017.
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/the-bangles-the-bee-gees-katie-melua-cat-stevens-7788092927
2017-04-12 23:59:00
https://media.rtl.fr/cache/408R5O9uUzaaelkkWJGLuA/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0422/7771348888_georges-lang.jpg