The Bangles, The Bee Gees, Katie Melua, Cat Stevens...
REPLAY - The Bangles, The Bee Gees, Katie Melua et Cat Stevens dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 12 Avril 2017.
Eternal flame - The Bangles
Nothing compares 2 u - Sinead O'Connor
Warmth of the sun - Rumer
That's why god made the radio - The Beach Boys
Being for the benefit of Mr. Kite - The Beatles
New York mining disaster - The Bee Gees
Never my love - The Association
God only knows - Michael Bublé
Could it be magic - Barry Manilow
I will be there ( symphonic ) - Katie Melua
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
As tears go by - The Rolling Stones
Lady d'Arbanville - Cat Stevens
Breakfast in America - Supertramp