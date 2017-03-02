RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !
The Ad Libs, The Beatles, Skeeter Davis, Lou Reed...

REPLAY - The Ad Libs, The Beatles, Skeeter Davis et Lou Reed dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 2 Mars 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Télécharger collection du 02/03/2017 Crédit Image : Romain Boé | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date :
La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

The boy from New York city - The Ad Libs
Massachussetts - The Bee Gees
Sunny afternoon - The Kinks
Summer in the city - The Lovin' Spoonful
Sugar sugar - Archies
Cherrystone - The Addrisi Brothers
Maybellene - Chuck Berry
When - Kalin Twins
The great pretender - The Platters
Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley
Runaround Sue - Dion & The Belmonts
Sherry - The Four Seasons
Johnny Angel - Shelley Fabares
Soldier boy - The Shirelles
Since I don't have you - The Skyliners
One summer night - The Danleers w/ Wolfman Jack
The end of the world - Skeeter Davis
In my room - The Beach Boys
Let's go to San Francisco - The Flower Pot Men
Girl - The Beatles
Why do fools fall in love - Frankie Lymon & Teenagers

