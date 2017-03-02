The Ad Libs, The Beatles, Skeeter Davis, Lou Reed...

publié le 02/03/2017 à 23:59

The boy from New York city - The Ad Libs

Massachussetts - The Bee Gees

Sunny afternoon - The Kinks

Summer in the city - The Lovin' Spoonful

Sugar sugar - Archies

Cherrystone - The Addrisi Brothers

Maybellene - Chuck Berry

When - Kalin Twins

The great pretender - The Platters

Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley

Runaround Sue - Dion & The Belmonts

Sherry - The Four Seasons

Johnny Angel - Shelley Fabares

Soldier boy - The Shirelles

Since I don't have you - The Skyliners

One summer night - The Danleers w/ Wolfman Jack

The end of the world - Skeeter Davis

In my room - The Beach Boys

Let's go to San Francisco - The Flower Pot Men

Girl - The Beatles

Why do fools fall in love - Frankie Lymon & Teenagers

