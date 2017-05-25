Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Buddy Holly, The Beach Boys...dans La Collection du 25 mai 2017

publié le 25/05/2017 à 23:59

Party Doll - Buddy Knox

I was made to love her - Stevie Wonder

I can't help myself - The Four Tops

Respect - Aretha Franklin

Bus stop - The Hollies

Hang on sloopy - The McCoys w/ Wolfman Jack

I got you ( I feel good ) - James Brown

Sugar shack - Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs

Suzie Q - Dale Hawkins

Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly

Rock and roll music - The Beatles

I get around - The Beach Boys

Made to love - The Everly Brothers

Rag doll - The Four Seasons

Judy in disguise - John Fred & His Playboy Band

No milk today - Herman's Hermits

When - Kalin Twins

Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis Presley ( Live )

Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley

Baby, It's you - Cilla Black

Baby, I love you - The Ronettes





