Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Buddy Holly, The Beach Boys...dans La Collection du 25 mai 2017

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Télécharger la collection du 25 05 07 Crédit Image : Elodie Grégoire | Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission
Georges Lang

Party Doll - Buddy Knox
I was made to love her - Stevie Wonder
I can't help myself - The Four Tops
Respect - Aretha Franklin
Bus stop - The Hollies
Hang on sloopy - The McCoys w/ Wolfman Jack
I got you ( I feel good ) - James Brown
Sugar shack - Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs
Suzie Q - Dale Hawkins
Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly
Rock and roll music - The Beatles
I get around - The Beach Boys
Made to love - The Everly Brothers
Rag doll - The Four Seasons
Judy in disguise - John Fred & His Playboy Band
No milk today - Herman's Hermits
When - Kalin Twins
Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis Presley ( Live )
Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley
Baby, It's you - Cilla Black
Baby, I love you - The Ronettes


