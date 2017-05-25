Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Buddy Holly, The Beach Boys...dans La Collection du 25 mai 2017
Party Doll - Buddy Knox
I was made to love her - Stevie Wonder
I can't help myself - The Four Tops
Respect - Aretha Franklin
Bus stop - The Hollies
Hang on sloopy - The McCoys w/ Wolfman Jack
I got you ( I feel good ) - James Brown
Sugar shack - Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs
Suzie Q - Dale Hawkins
Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly
Rock and roll music - The Beatles
I get around - The Beach Boys
Made to love - The Everly Brothers
Rag doll - The Four Seasons
Judy in disguise - John Fred & His Playboy Band
No milk today - Herman's Hermits
When - Kalin Twins
Are you lonesome tonight - Elvis Presley ( Live )
Crying in the chapel - Elvis Presley
Baby, It's you - Cilla Black
Baby, I love you - The Ronettes