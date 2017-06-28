BD RTL - JUIN
Steely Dan, Queen, UB 40, Journey...dans La Collection du 28 juin 2017

REPLAY - Steely Dan, Queen, UB 40 et Journey dans La Collection du 28 juin 2017

Georges Lang
Georges Lang

It keeps you running - The Doobie Brothers
Babylon sisters - Steely Dan
Space captain - Barbra Streisand
Delta lady - Joe Cocker
Another one bites the dust - Queen
Start me up - The Rolling Stones
Don't get around much anymore - Tony Bennett & Michael Buble
Route 66 (Live) - Diana Krall & Natalie Cole
Mexico - James Taylor w/ Crosby & Nash
Red, Red Wine - UB 40
We're not gonna take it/ See me feel me - The Who
Dust in the wind - Kansas
Don't stop believing - Journey
Captain fantastic and the brown dirt - Elton John











