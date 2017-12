"SAY ALL YOU WANT FOR CHRISTMAS" de Shania Twain & Nick Jonas est Power-Play dans WRTL Country du 21 décembre 2017 de Georges Lang.

publié le 22/12/2017 à 01:00

I' LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS - RASCAL FLATTS

CABIN IN THE VALLEY - BROOKS & DUNN

CHRISTMAS IN DIXIE - SHANE OWENS

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE - GARTH BROKKS & TRISHA YEARWOOD

IT'S THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR - AMY GRANT

YOU MAKE IT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS - BLAKE SHELTON & GWEN STEFANI

BLUE CHRISTMAS - LADY ANTEBELLUM

HONKY TONK CHRISTMAS - ALAN JACKSON

SANTA CLAUS IS COMIN' ( IN A BOOGIE WOOGIE CHOO CHOO TRAIN ) - THE TRACTORS

RUN RUDOLPH RUN - THE SWON BROTHERS

ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE - TOBY KEITH

SAY ALL YOU WANT FOR CHRISTMAS - SHANIA TWAIN & NICK JONAS

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A REAL GOOD TAN - KENNY CHESNEY

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS - DAN & SHAY

PLEASE COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS - GARY ALLAN

LET IT SNOW LET IT SNOW LET IS SNOW - DARIUS RUCKER

SLEIGH RIDE - GARTH BROOKS

CHRISTMAS COOKIES - GEORGE STRAIT

WINTER WONDERLAND - THE JUDDS

THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT - JOHNNY CASH

GOIN' HOME FOR CHRISTMAS - MERLE HAGGARD

CHRISTMAS WHEN YOU WERE MINE - TAYLOR SWIFT

LIGHT OF THE STABLE - EMMYLOU HARRIS w/ LINDA & DOLLY & NEIL

O HOLY NIGHT - VINCE GILL

FIRST NOEL - DOLLY PARTON

O COME O COME, EMMANUEL - WYNONNA

WE THREE KINGS - BLACKHAWK

THE CHRISTMAS SONG - TRISHA YEARWOOD

WHITE CHRISTMAS - ELVIS PRESLEY w/ ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

O LITTLE TOWN OF BETHLEHEM - THE McCARTERS

O HOLY NIGHT - LUKE BRYAN

WHAT CHILD IS THIS - TANYA TUCKER

O HOLY NIGHT( INSTRUMENTAL ) - JERRY DOUGLAS





