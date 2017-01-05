RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
Sam Cooke, Ernie K-Doe, Joe Jones, The Kinks...

REPLAY - Sam Cooke, Ernie K-Doe, Joe Jones et The Kinks dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 05 janvier 2017.

La Collection Georges Lang
Georges Lang
Crédit : Romain Boé
par Georges Lang

Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke
Mother-in-law - Ernie K-Doe
Hello Mary Lou - Rick Nelson
Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly
Carol - Chuck Berry
Bernadette - Four Tops
Twist and shout - The Beatles
Dreamin' - Johnny Burnette
Then he kissed me - The Crystals
The majestic - Dion and the Belmonts
Dream lover - Bobby Darin
You talk too much - Joe Jones
Louie louie - The Kinks
Somebody help me - The Spencer Davis Group
Hey gyp - Eric Burdon & The Animals
Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Days of pearly spencer - David McWilliams
Monday monday - The Mamas & The Papas
Never my love - The Association
In my room - The Beach Boys
Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny

par Georges Lang
