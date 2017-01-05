Sam Cooke, Ernie K-Doe, Joe Jones, The Kinks...

REPLAY - Sam Cooke, Ernie K-Doe, Joe Jones et The Kinks dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 05 janvier 2017.

Crédit : Romain Boé Georges Lang

par Georges Lang publié le 05/01/2017 à 23:59

Twistin' the night away - Sam Cooke

Mother-in-law - Ernie K-Doe

Hello Mary Lou - Rick Nelson

Peggy Sue - Buddy Holly

Carol - Chuck Berry

Bernadette - Four Tops

Twist and shout - The Beatles

Dreamin' - Johnny Burnette

Then he kissed me - The Crystals

The majestic - Dion and the Belmonts

Dream lover - Bobby Darin

You talk too much - Joe Jones

Louie louie - The Kinks

Somebody help me - The Spencer Davis Group

Hey gyp - Eric Burdon & The Animals

Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix

Days of pearly spencer - David McWilliams

Monday monday - The Mamas & The Papas

Never my love - The Association

In my room - The Beach Boys

Sleep walk - Santo & Johnny