Sam Cooke, Elvis Presley, Bobby Vee, The Ventures...dans La Collection du 01 juin 2017
California dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas
Let's go to San Francisco - The Flower Pot Men
Never my love - The Association
The warmth of the sun - The Beach Boys
All you need is love - The Beatles
Chain gang - Sam Cooke
Twist and shout - The Beatles
Pretty Woman - Roy Orbison
His latest flame - Elvis Presley
One fine day - Carole King
Sha la la - The Shirelles
Take good care of my baby - Bobby Vee
Reet petite - Jackie Wilson
Summertime - Billy Stewart
Hit the road jack - Ray Charles
Cool jerk - The Capitols
Chapel of love - The Dixie Cups
Multiplication - Bobby Darin
Dancin' party - Chubby Checker
Walk don't run - The Ventures