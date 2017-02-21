Rumer, Paul Simon, Sade, Al Jarreau...
REPLAY - Rumer, Paul Simon, Sade et Al Jarreau dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 21 février 2017.
Love is the answer - Rumer
You can call me all - Paul Simon
Smooth operator - Sade
Boogie down - Al Jarreau
I could have told you - Bob Dylan
Mr.Sandman - Emmylou Harris
Somethin' stupid - Frank & Nancy Sinatra
Holding back the years - Simply Red
Don't let me be misunderstood - Nina Simone
Papa was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations
What fool believes - The Doobie Brothers
Go your own way - Fleetwood Mac
Sisters are doin' it for themselves - Eurythmics w/ Aretha Franklin
Give me the night - George Benson