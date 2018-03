Roy Head, Chuck Berry, Vince Taylor dans La Collection du 8 Mars 2018

publié le 08/03/2018 à 23:59

GLAD ALL OVER - THE DAVE CLARK FIVE

HA! HA! SAID THE CLOWN - MANFRED MANN

NEEDLES AND PINS - THE SEARCHERS

SOLDIER BOY - THE SHIRELLES

LEADER OF THE PACK - THE SHANGRI-LAS

DEAD MAN'S CURVE - JAN & DEAN

LITTLE DEUCE COUPE - THE BEACH BOYS

WORDS OF LOVE - BUDDY HOLLY

YOU REALLY GOT A HOLD ON ME - PERCY SLEDGE

CUTTIN'IN - TIMI YURO

TREAT HER RIGHT - ROY HEAD

NEW ORLEANS - GARY U.S. BONDS

COME ON, LET'S GO - RITCHIE VALENS

ROLL OVER BEETHOVEN - CHUCK BERRY

TWENTY FLIGHT ROCK - VINCE TAYLOR

CADILLAC - THE SHAMROCKS

BABY, PLEASE DON'T GO - THEM

HAPPY JACK - THE WHO

I WAS MADE TO LOVE HER - STEVIE WONDER

STANDING IN THE SHADOW OF LOVE - FOUR TOPS

I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE - MARVIN GAYE

PLEASE, MR.POSTMAN - THE MARVELETTES