Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Them, The Ronettes, Carl Perkins, Nancy Sinatra...

publié le 29/07/2016 à 23:59

Surfin' USA - The Beach Boys

Bus stop - The Hollies

Twist and shout - The Isley Brothers

Shakin' all over - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates

Baby, please don't go - Them

Mony mony - Tonny James & The Shondells

This diamond ring - Gary Lewis And The Playboys

Gimme some lovin' - The Spencer Davis Group

Be my baby - The Ronettes

Get a job - The Silhouettes



Ha! Ha! Said the clown - Manfred Mann

Daydream - The Lovin' Spoonful

Blue suede shoes - Carl Perkins

Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley

Be-bop-a-lula - Gene Vincent

That'll be the day - Buddy Holly

Ready teddy - Little Richard

California dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas

Teenage idol - Ricky Nelson

Living doll - Cliff Richard & The Drifters

Rag doll - The Four Seasons

It's the same old song - Four Tops

Baby love - The Supremes

These boots are made for walkin' - Nancy Sinatra

Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers

Calendar girl - Neil Sedaka

Come go with me - The Del-Vikings

Help - The Beatles

I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival