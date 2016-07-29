Écoutez aussi RTL2 Fun Radio
1 min de lecture Beach Party

Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Them, The Ronettes, Carl Perkins, Nancy Sinatra...

REPLAY - Them, The Ronettes, Carl Perkins et Nancy Sinatra dans votre Beach Party du 29 Juillet 2016

Georges Lang Beach Party Georges Lang
>
Télécharger Beach Party du 29 juillet 2016 Crédit Média : Georges Lang | Durée : | Date : La page de l'émission

Surfin' USA - The Beach Boys
Bus stop - The Hollies
Twist and shout - The Isley Brothers
Shakin' all over - Johnny Kidd & The Pirates
Baby, please don't go - Them
Mony mony - Tonny James & The Shondells
This diamond ring - Gary Lewis And The Playboys
Gimme some lovin' - The Spencer Davis Group
Be my baby - The Ronettes
Get a job - The Silhouettes

Ha! Ha! Said the clown - Manfred Mann
Daydream - The Lovin' Spoonful
Blue suede shoes - Carl Perkins
Heartbreak hotel - Elvis Presley
Be-bop-a-lula - Gene Vincent
That'll be the day - Buddy Holly
Ready teddy - Little Richard
California dreamin' - The Mamas & The Papas
Teenage idol - Ricky Nelson
Living doll - Cliff Richard & The Drifters
Rag doll - The Four Seasons
It's the same old song - Four Tops
Baby love - The Supremes
These boots are made for walkin' - Nancy Sinatra
Sweets for my sweet - The Searchers
Calendar girl - Neil Sedaka
Come go with me - The Del-Vikings
Help - The Beatles
I heard it through the grapevine - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Lire la suite
Beach Party
Restez informé
* voir les mentions légales
Commentaires

Afin d'assurer la sécurité et la qualité de ce site, nous vous demandons de vous identifier pour laisser vos commentaires. Cette inscription sera valable sur le site RTL.fr.

Connectez-vous Inscrivez-vous

500 caractères restants

fermer
Signaler un abus
Signaler le commentaire suivant comme abusif
500 caractères restants
article
7784270298
Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Them, The Ronettes, Carl Perkins, Nancy Sinatra...
Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Them, The Ronettes, Carl Perkins, Nancy Sinatra...
REPLAY - Them, The Ronettes, Carl Perkins et Nancy Sinatra dans votre Beach Party du 29 Juillet 2016
http://www.rtl.fr/culture/musique/retrouvez-les-artistes-qui-ont-marque-les-annees-60-them-the-ronettes-carl-perkins-nancy-sinatra-7784270298
2016-07-29 23:59:00
http://media.rtl.fr/cache/eh_LE3LtYDAFi4xRftKSog/330v220-2/online/image/2014/0821/7773820970_georges-langbeachparty.jpg