Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Aretha Franklin, The Hollies, Little Eva, Donovan...

publié le 28/07/2016 à 23:59

Papa's got a brand new bag - James Brown

Respect - Aretha Franklin

Big girls don't cry - The Four Seasons

Why do fools fall in love - Frankie Lymon

Twistin' the blues - Buddy Greco

Hush - Billy Joe Royal

Needles and pins - The Searchers

I wanna be your man - The Beatles

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - The Hollies

Yummy, yummy, yummy - Ohio Express

Pipeline (instrumental) - The Chantays



Save me - Julie Driscoll

Susie Q - Dale Hawkins

Hang on sloopy - The McCoys

Book of love - The Monotones

Teenager in love - Dion & Belmonts

Louie Louie - The Kingsmen

Tutti frutti - Little Richard

One summer night - The Danleers

Surfer girl - The Beach Boys

Surf city - Jan & Dean

The loco-motion - Little Eva

Dream lover - Bobby Darin

Whole lotta loving - Fats Domino

Bye bye love - The Everly Brothers

Summer in the city - The Lovin' Spoonful

Mellow yellow - Donovan

Eve of destruction - Barry McGuire

I call your name - The Mamas & The Papas

Walk right in - The Rooftop Singers

If you wanna be happy - Jimmy Soul

Guitar man - Elvis Presley