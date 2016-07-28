Retrouvez les artistes qui ont marqué les années 60 : Aretha Franklin, The Hollies, Little Eva, Donovan...
REPLAY - Aretha Franklin, The Hollies, Little Eva et Donovan dans votre Beach Party du 28 Juillet 2016
Papa's got a brand new bag - James Brown
Respect - Aretha Franklin
Big girls don't cry - The Four Seasons
Why do fools fall in love - Frankie Lymon
Twistin' the blues - Buddy Greco
Hush - Billy Joe Royal
Needles and pins - The Searchers
I wanna be your man - The Beatles
Zip-a-dee-doo-dah - The Hollies
Yummy, yummy, yummy - Ohio Express
Pipeline (instrumental) - The Chantays
Save me - Julie Driscoll
Susie Q - Dale Hawkins
Hang on sloopy - The McCoys
Book of love - The Monotones
Teenager in love - Dion & Belmonts
Louie Louie - The Kingsmen
Tutti frutti - Little Richard
One summer night - The Danleers
Surfer girl - The Beach Boys
Surf city - Jan & Dean
The loco-motion - Little Eva
Dream lover - Bobby Darin
Whole lotta loving - Fats Domino
Bye bye love - The Everly Brothers
Summer in the city - The Lovin' Spoonful
Mellow yellow - Donovan
Eve of destruction - Barry McGuire
I call your name - The Mamas & The Papas
Walk right in - The Rooftop Singers
If you wanna be happy - Jimmy Soul
Guitar man - Elvis Presley