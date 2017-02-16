Ray Charles, The Chiffons, Sam Cooke, Roy Head...
REPLAY - Ray Charles, The Chiffons, Sam Cooke et Roy Head dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 16 février 2017.
Hit the road Jack - Ray Charles
The game of love - Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders
I will follow him - Little Peggy March
One fine day - The Chiffons
Do you love me - The Contours
Shake - Sam Cooke
Hey tonight - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Jenny take a ride - Mitch Ryder & Detroitthe
Hush - Billy Joe Royal
Big boss man - The Pretty Things
No particular place to go - Chuck Berry
Treat her right - Roy Head
Roll over Beethoven - The Beatles
Rock and roll music - The Beach Boys
Love potion #9 - The Clovers
Chains - The Cookies
Save the last dance for me - The Drifters
His latest flame - Elvis Presley
Gloria - Them
Wild thing - The Troggs
Glad all over - The Dave Clark Five
Peppermint twist - Joey Dee & The Starliters
Come on - The Rolling Stones