WRTL Country
1 min de lecture Musique

Ray Charles, The Chiffons, Sam Cooke, Roy Head...

REPLAY - Ray Charles, The Chiffons, Sam Cooke et Roy Head dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 16 février 2017.

Georges Lang
Georges Lang
Georges Lang

Hit the road Jack - Ray Charles
The game of love - Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders
I will follow him - Little Peggy March
One fine day - The Chiffons
Do you love me - The Contours
Shake - Sam Cooke
Hey tonight - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Jenny take a ride - Mitch Ryder & Detroitthe
Hush - Billy Joe Royal
Big boss man - The Pretty Things
No particular place to go - Chuck Berry
Treat her right - Roy Head
Roll over Beethoven - The Beatles
Rock and roll music - The Beach Boys
Love potion #9 - The Clovers
Chains - The Cookies
Save the last dance for me - The Drifters
His latest flame - Elvis Presley
Gloria - Them
Wild thing - The Troggs
Glad all over - The Dave Clark Five
Peppermint twist - Joey Dee & The Starliters
Come on - The Rolling Stones

Musique
