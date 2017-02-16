Ray Charles, The Chiffons, Sam Cooke, Roy Head...

publié le 16/02/2017 à 23:59

Hit the road Jack - Ray Charles

The game of love - Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders

I will follow him - Little Peggy March

One fine day - The Chiffons

Do you love me - The Contours

Shake - Sam Cooke

Hey tonight - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Jenny take a ride - Mitch Ryder & Detroitthe

Hush - Billy Joe Royal

Big boss man - The Pretty Things

No particular place to go - Chuck Berry

Treat her right - Roy Head

Roll over Beethoven - The Beatles

Rock and roll music - The Beach Boys

Love potion #9 - The Clovers

Chains - The Cookies

Save the last dance for me - The Drifters

His latest flame - Elvis Presley

Gloria - Them

Wild thing - The Troggs

Glad all over - The Dave Clark Five

Peppermint twist - Joey Dee & The Starliters

Come on - The Rolling Stones

