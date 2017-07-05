Phil Carmen, Barry White, R.Kelly, Rumer...dans La Collection du 05 juillet 2017

publié le 05/07/2017 à 23:59

Don't worry be happy - Bobby McFerrin

Give me the night - George Benson

On my way in L.A. - Phil Carmen

Night and day - Diana Krall

Kiss and say goodbye - The Manhattans

Just the way you are - Barry White

Wicked game - Chris Isaak

I believe I can fly - R.Kelly

Love me tender - Elvis Presley & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

She's leaving home - The Beatles

Since I don't have you - Guns N' Roses

I don't want to miss a thing - Aerosmith

I can't tell you why - Eagles

The warmth of the sun - Rumer





















