Percy Sledge, Bee Gees, Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles...

publié le 14/02/2017 à 23:59

When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge

I want to know what love is - Foreigner

When I fall in love ( french version) - Nat King & Natalie Cole

Endless love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie

How deep is your love - Bee Gees

Unchained melody - The Righteous Borthers

Woman in love - Barbra Streisand

My love - Paul McCartney

Love me tender - Elvis Presley a Royal Philarmonic Ochestra

I will always love you - Whitney Houston

You are so beautiful - Joe Cocker

I can't stop loving you - Ray Charles

Crazy love - Paul Anka

In the chapel in the moonlight - Dean Martin

To know him is to love him - Dolly Parton/ Linda Rondstadt/ Emmylou Harris

