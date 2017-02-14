RTL PRESIDENTIELLE 2017 EMPLOI RTL2 RTL ASTRO ON REFAIT LES COURSES FUN RADIO
À la Bonne Heure !
Percy Sledge, Bee Gees, Barbra Streisand, Ray Charles...

REPLAY - Percy Sledge, Bee Gees, Barbra Streisand et Ray Charles dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 14 février 2017.

Georges Lang La Collection Georges Lang Georges Lang
Georges Lang

When a man loves a woman - Percy Sledge
I want to know what love is - Foreigner
When I fall in love ( french version) - Nat King & Natalie Cole
Endless love - Diana Ross & Lionel Richie
How deep is your love - Bee Gees
Unchained melody - The Righteous Borthers
Woman in love - Barbra Streisand
My love - Paul McCartney
Love me tender - Elvis Presley a Royal Philarmonic Ochestra
I will always love you - Whitney Houston
You are so beautiful - Joe Cocker
I can't stop loving you - Ray Charles
Crazy love - Paul Anka
In the chapel in the moonlight - Dean Martin
To know him is to love him - Dolly Parton/ Linda Rondstadt/ Emmylou Harris

