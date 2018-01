Patsy Cline, Bette Midler, et Peter Cincotti dans La Collection du 16 janvier 2018

publié le 16/01/2018 à 23:59

OH HAPPY DAY - EDWIN HAWKINS SINGERS

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM OF ME - THE MAMAS & THE PAPAS

AS TEARS GO BY - MARIANNE FAITHFULL

RUBY TUESDAY - THE ROLLING STONES



ROSANNA - TOTO

FINE BY ME - ANDY GRAMMER

COUNT ON ME - THE JEFFERSON STARSHIP

CRAZY - PATSY CLINE

DON'T IT MAKE MY BROWN EYES BLUE - CRYSTAL GAYLE

NETHER LANDS - DONNA SUMMER

THE ROSE - BETTE MIDLER

MADE FOR ME - PETER CINCOTTI

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND / RETURN TO THE CITY - MARK - ALMOND

JUST THE WAY YOU ARE - BILLY JOEL