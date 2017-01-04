Otis Redding, Beth Hart, Sam & Dave, Smokie...

REPLAY - REPLAY Otis Redding, Beth Hart, Sam & Dave et Smokie dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 04 janvier 2017.
Listen to the music - The Doobie Brothers
There must be an angel ( playing with my heart) - Eurythmics
I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge
Try a little tenderness - Otis Redding
No place like home - Beth Hart
I just can't stop loving you - Michael Jackson
Wasting my young years - London Grammar
At last - Johnny Mitchell
Crying - Roy Orbison & K.D Lang
Being with you - Smokey Robinson & Mary J.Blige
Hold on, I'm coming - Sam & Dave
I can't stop loving you - Diane Schuur & B.B. King
Don't play your rock'n'roll to me - Smokie
Do it again - Steely Dan