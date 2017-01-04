Otis Redding, Beth Hart, Sam & Dave, Smokie...

REPLAY - REPLAY Otis Redding, Beth Hart, Sam & Dave et Smokie dans la Collection de Georges Lang du 04 janvier 2017.

par Georges Lang publié le 04/01/2017 à 23:59

Listen to the music - The Doobie Brothers

There must be an angel ( playing with my heart) - Eurythmics

I've got dreams to remember - Melissa Etheridge

Try a little tenderness - Otis Redding



No place like home - Beth Hart

I just can't stop loving you - Michael Jackson

Wasting my young years - London Grammar

At last - Johnny Mitchell

Crying - Roy Orbison & K.D Lang

Being with you - Smokey Robinson & Mary J.Blige

Hold on, I'm coming - Sam & Dave

I can't stop loving you - Diane Schuur & B.B. King

Don't play your rock'n'roll to me - Smokie

Do it again - Steely Dan